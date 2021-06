Turnstile have surprise released a new four-track EP, Turnstile Love Connection. It includes the Baltimore hardcore band’s most recent single “Mystery” and arrives with a companion film of the same name, directed by singer Brendan Yates. Watch that and listen to the EP below.

Turnstile’s last album, the Will Yip–produced Time & Space, was released in 2018. Prior to that they issued the 12-track Nonstop Feeling back in 2015, as well as two records in 2013: Step to Rhythm and Pressure to Succeed.