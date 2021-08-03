Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Listen

Without much warning, Ty Segall has digitally released the new album Harmonizer. It’s Segall’s first full-length for Drag City since 2019’s First Taste. Physical editions of Harmonizer are slated to arrive in October. Listen to Ty Segall’s new album below.

Segall co-produced and co-mixed Harmonizer with Cooper Crain, who recorded the album at Harmonizer Studios in Topanga, California. Contributors to the record include Denée Segall, who wrote the lyrics for and sang lead vocals on “Feel Good,” co-wrote “Waxman,” and did the album’s photography and artwork. In addition, members of the Freedom Band—bassist Mikal Cronin, drummer and percussionist Charles Moothart, guitarist Emmett Kelly, and pianist Ben Boye—feature across Harmonizer.

