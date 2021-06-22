Tyler, the Creator, Aldous Harding, Overmono, Yves Tumor, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.

This week’s Pitchfork Selects playlist features Tyler, the Creator, Aldous Harding, Overmono, Yves Tumor, Dean Blunt, and more. Listen below and follow our playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Pitchfork Selects: June 21, 2021

La Luz: “In the Country”

Wednesday: “Handsome Man”

Yves Tumor: “Jackie”

Aldous Harding: “Old Peel”

Dean Blunt: “NIL BY MOUTH”

Indigo de Souza: “Kill Me”

Overmono: “So U Kno”

Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack”