Tyler, the Creator Announces 2022 Tour With Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown

Tyler, the Creator has announced the North American tour in support of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour is scheduled to take place between February and April 2022 and feature support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown. Check out the schedule below.
Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost—his follow-up to Igor—in June. The record includes a guest contribution from Teezo Touchdown on “RunItUp.”
Kali Uchis shared Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ in fall 2020, and Vince Staples recently released his self-titled album.
Tyler, the Creator:
02-10 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
02-11 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
02-12 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
02-14 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
02-16 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
02-18 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
02-19 Kansas City, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
02-20 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
02-22 Chicago, IL – United Center
02-24 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
02-27 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
02-28 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
03-03 Worcester, MA – DCU Center
03-04 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
03-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
03-07 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
03-09 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell
03-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
03-12 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
03-13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
03-16 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
03-18 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
03-19 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
03-20 Miami, FL – FTX Arena
03-23 Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
03-25 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
03-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
03-29 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
03-31 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
04-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04-02 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
04-04 Portland, OR – Moda Center
04-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum
04-08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena