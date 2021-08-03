Tyler, the Creator Announces 2022 Tour With Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown

Tyler, the Creator has announced the North American tour in support of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour is scheduled to take place between February and April 2022 and feature support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown. Check out the schedule below.

Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost—his follow-up to Igor—in June. The record includes a guest contribution from Teezo Touchdown on “RunItUp.”

Kali Uchis shared Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ in fall 2020, and Vince Staples recently released his self-titled album.

Read “5 Takeaways From Tyler, the Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost” over on the Pitch.

Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Travel Itinerary

Tyler, the Creator:

02-10 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

02-11 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

02-12 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

02-14 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

02-16 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

02-18 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

02-19 Kansas City, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

02-20 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

02-22 Chicago, IL – United Center

02-24 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

02-27 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

02-28 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

03-03 Worcester, MA – DCU Center

03-04 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

03-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

03-07 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

03-09 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

03-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

03-12 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

03-13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

03-16 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

03-18 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

03-19 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

03-20 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

03-23 Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

03-25 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

03-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

03-29 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

03-31 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

04-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04-02 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

04-04 Portland, OR – Moda Center

04-07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum

04-08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena