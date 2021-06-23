Tyler, the Creator Can’t Catch a Break in New “Brown Sugar Salmon” Skit: Watch

Tyler, the Creator has released a new skit titled “Brown Sugar Salmon,” a promotional clip ahead of the release of his next album Call Me If You Get Lost, which is out this Friday (June 25). In the self-directed video, the rapper (referred to throughout as “Mr. Baudelaire”) attempts to order dinner (the titular salmon, some “braised bohemian beef”) to no avail. The situation only worsens as the skit goes on; by the end, Tyler’s holding his head in his hands. Watch below.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler’s follow-up to 2019’S IGOR, has gotten two visuals so far: one for the lead single “Lumberjack” and, more recently, one titled “Wusyaname.”

Read “Why Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw is a Testament to Odd Future’s Influence.”