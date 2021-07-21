Tyler, the Creator Directs New Converse Ad Featuring Henry Rollins, Vince Staples, and More: Watch

Tyler, the Creator has directed a new advertisement for Converse. Featuring cameos from Henry Rollins, Vince Staples, Tim Meadows, and more, the clip centers on a meeting of “The Really Cool Converse Club,” which includes greasers, punks, pirates, and more, who convene to revoke membership from one of their own (played by Meadows). Check out the clip, as well as an extended version, below.

Last month, Tyler released his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which became his second LP to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. All of the visuals from the album have been self-directed, including “Lemonhead,” “Corso,” “Lumberjack,” and more.

