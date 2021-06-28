Tyler, the Creator Performs “Lumberjack” at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

Tyler, the Creator took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards tonight (June 27). He performed “Lumberjack,” the lead single from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. The performance featured Tyler rolling up in a Rolls Royce before contending with a massive wind storm. Watch it happen below.

Tyler first teased Call Me If You Get Lost in mid-June with a billboard campaign followed by a short video titled “Side Street.” He released the album on June 25 after sharing the single “Lumberjack,” a video for “WusYaName,” and the skit “Brown Sugar Salmon.” Tyler won his first Best Rap Album Grammy for his previous record, 2019’s Igor.

Read “5 Takeaways From Tyler, the Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost” on the Pitch.