Tyler, the Creator Releases New Album Call Me If You Get Lost: Listen

Tyler, the Creator has released his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. According to Spotify, the album includes guest spots from Lil Wayne (“Hot Wind Blows”), Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell (“Juggernaut”), Ty Dolla $ign and NBA YoungBoy (“Wusyaname”), 42 Dugg (“Lemonhead”), Domo Genesis (“Manifesto”), and more. DJ Drama is heavily featured across the album, and Jamie xx is credited as a co-producer on “Rise!.” In an Instagram story, Tyler noted Jay Versace’s contribution to “Safari.” Listen to the new album below.

Not long after the album was released, Tyler quote-tweeted something he wrote in 2010: “I WANT A GANGSTA GRILLZ TAPE SO FUCKING BAD GOT DAMN.” (He added: “DONE.”) He then shared a video of himself in the studio with DJ Drama. He said the collaboration with Drama was the result of “years of needing this.” Watch that video below.

Call Me If You Get Lost is the follow-up to Tyler’s 2019 Grammy-winning LP IGOR, which took home the Best Rap Album trophy at the 2020 awards ceremony. Tyler’s new album was preceded by a number of teasers, beginning with a series of billboards that appeared in cities like Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, and more. The billboards were emblazoned with the LP title (before it had been announced), and featured a hotline number that led to a mysterious pre-recorded message. Tyler then shared a teaser titled “Side Street” which also made reference to the album title.

Following his initial teasers, Tyler dropped two singles from Call Me If You Get Lost: “Lumberjack” and “Wusyaname.” The latter arrived with a visual that Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley moniker. Earlier this week, Tyler shared yet another teaser; a skit called “Brown Sugar Salmon.”

