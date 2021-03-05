Tyler, the Creator Releases Song Used in Coca-Cola Commercial: Listen

Tyler, the Creator has released his song “Tell Me How” on streaming services. The track originally appeared in a Coca-Cola commercial that first aired last month. On the same day that the ad was released, Tyler tweeted that he plays flute on the song’s intro. Check out “Tell Me How” below.

Tyler released his latest LP IGOR in 2019. The record earned him his first-ever Grammy Award, nabbing Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys ceremony.

Since the 2020 Grammys, Tyler has made another ice cream flavor, starred in a Gucci campaign alongside Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky, and shared new music with Channel Tres (“fuego”) and Brent Faiyaz (“Gravity”).

