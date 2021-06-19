Tyler, the Creator Releasing New Album Call Me If You Get Lost Next Week

Fresh off some teasers and the release of “Lumberjack,” Tyler, the Creator is making it official: The new album Call Me If You Get Lost is out on Friday, June 25 (via Columbia). You can find the cover artwork for the Igor follow-up below.

Tyler began teasing Call Me If You Get Lost with billboards in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. He then shared a teaser video called “Side Street” before releasing “Lumberjack” and its video that he directed under the classic Wolf Haley moniker.

Igor gave Tyler, the Creator his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Since then, he’s hopped on tracks with Channel Tres (“Fuego”) and Brent Faiyaz (“Gravity”), and composed a jingle for Coca-Cola.

