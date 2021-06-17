Tyler, the Creator Shares New Song “Lumberjack”: Listen

Earlier this week, Tyler, the Creator shared a teaser video titled “Side Street,” seemingly hinting at new music. Now, he’s released “Lumberjack.” The new single samples Gravediggaz’s “2 Cups of Blood” and has mixtape-style shoutouts from DJ Drama. Check it out below.

Prior to sharing his “Side Street” clip, a series of billboards cropped up in Los Angeles featuring the phrase “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which also appeared in the “Side Street” video. The billboards also included a phone number, which Tyler later tweeted. Those teasers appear at the end of the “Lumberjack” visual, too.

Tyler’s last studio LP Igor landed in 2019. It went on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 2020 awards ceremony. Since then, he’s hopped on tracks with Channel Tres (“Fuego”) and Brent Faiyaz (“Gravity”), and composed a jingle for Coca-Cola.

Revisit Pitchfork’s “Why Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Is a Testament to Odd Future’s Influence.”