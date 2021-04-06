Universal and Republic Records Launch Arabic Label

Universal and Republic Records have joined forces with music mogul Wassim “SAL” Slaiby to launch Universal Arabic Music, a new label releasing music from the Middle East and North Africa. The first signing is the 17-year-old Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar.

Slaiby, who will operate as the label’s founder and CEO, said in a press release, “It’s been my dream to highlight the talent and culture of Arabic music on a global level with partners that I trust and admire.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said: “In today’s global music marketplace, we’ve demonstrated time and again that worldwide hits come from anywhere. There is so much talent in this part of the world that with SAL’s incredible experience and intimate knowledge of the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] region, alongside his track record for helping to break global artists, he will bring a unique vision, strategy and power to Universal Arabic Music.”