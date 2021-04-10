Unvaulted Prince Album Welcome 2 America Set for Release

A previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, will finally see the light of day on July 30, via Legacy. Recorded in 2010, the 12-track LP “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” according to a press release. Listen to the title track and see the tracklist below.

A deluxe edition of the album will feature a concert film shot in 2011 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The press release includes a Prince quote from 2010 about the album: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Prince: Welcome 2 America

Welcome 2 America:

01 Welcome 2 America
02 Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)
03 Born 2 Die
04 1000 Light Years From Here
05 Hot Summer
06 Stand Up and B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)
07 Check The Record
08 Same Page, Different Book
09 When She Comes
10 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)
11 Yes
12 One Day We Will All B Free



