Unvaulted Prince Album Welcome 2 America Set for Release

A previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, will finally see the light of day on July 30, via Legacy. Recorded in 2010, the 12-track LP “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” according to a press release. Listen to the title track and see the tracklist below.

A deluxe edition of the album will feature a concert film shot in 2011 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The press release includes a Prince quote from 2010 about the album: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Read “What It Was Like to Be Prince’s Personal Photographer,” an interview with Sign o’ the Times shooter Jeff Katz.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prince: Welcome 2 America

Welcome 2 America:

01 Welcome 2 America

02 Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)

03 Born 2 Die

04 1000 Light Years From Here

05 Hot Summer

06 Stand Up and B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)

07 Check The Record

08 Same Page, Different Book

09 When She Comes

10 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)

11 Yes

12 One Day We Will All B Free