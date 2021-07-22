Vans Launches 2021 Musicians Wanted Competition

Vans has announced the 2021 Musicians Wanted competition, which invites emerging musicians across the world to enter for a chance to win prizes including an opportunity to open for Yungblud in concert. Pitchfork Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson will be a judge in the competition.

Vans Musicians Wanted is an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and helps to provide a direct path for undiscovered artists to emerge and gain global exposure. Vans and Pitchfork are partnering to create content that spotlights the competition’s finalists. Learn more about the competition at Vans.