Vince Staples Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Law of Averages”: Listen

Vince Staples is back with his first solo single since 2019’s “Hell Bound (Ad 01),” and it leads a forthcoming self-titled record from the rapper. “Law of Averages” is out now, and the rest of Vince Staples will follow on July 9 via Blacksmith/Motown. Watch the “Law of Averages” video below.

Staples shared a brief statement about the album, which was produced by Kenny Beats:

It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.

Last week, Staples hopped on Emotional Oranges’ latest track “Back & Forth,” which appears on the R&B group’s new eight-track project The Juicebox. Earlier this year, Staples joined Pusha-T and DIVINE on “Jungle Mantra” and also featured on Allblack’s “We Straight.”

Staples’ most recent studio album FM! arrived in 2018. Revisit “5 Takeaways From Vince Staples’ New Album FM!” over on the Pitch.