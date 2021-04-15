Vince Staples Says He Has Two New Albums on the Way

Vince Staples sat down for a new interview with comedian Desus Nice for GQ’s May 2021 issue, in which it’s revealed that the Long Beach rapper has two albums on the way: A self-titled LP that is apparently due out this summer, and another full-length called Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Staples also reportedly has “a Netflix show bearing his name on the horizon,” according to the article.

Much of the interview focuses on Staples’ own growth as an artist, his COVID routine, and, near the end, the perils of home ownership and dealing with feisty, garbage-rummaging racoons. Read the full thing over on GQ.

Vince Staples and Ramona Park Broke My Heart would be Staples’ first projects since 2018’s FM!, which was his final release for Def Jam Recordings. In 2019, it was announced that Vince would begin releasing music under Blacksmith Recordings, the label formed by his manager Corey Smyth in partnership with Captiol and Motown.

