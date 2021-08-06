Vince Staples Shares New Song “Got ’Em”: Listen

Vince Staples has shared a new track called “Got ’Em.” It is part of Pokémon 25: The Red EP, which also features tracks from Mable and Cyn. “I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon,” Staples said in a statement, noting that “Got ’Em” is inspired by Pokémon characters Mew and Raichu. Hear Staples’ track below.

The Red EP is one of two new EPs that Capitol Records is releasing for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. The Blue EP will come out later this month and feature Zhu’s remixes of the Red songs. This fall, Capitol is planning to share the P25 Music compilation, featuring Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin, and more.

Last month, Vince Staples released his self-titled record, and, next year, he will be joining Tyler, the Creator on tour.