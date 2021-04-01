Violent Femmes to Reissue Greatest Hits Compilation Add It Up (1981-1993) on Vinyl

Violent Femmes have announced a new vinyl reissue of their greatest hits compilation Add It Up (1981-1993), marking the first time it’s been available in the format since its initial pressing in 1993. The vinyl reissue is out May 21 via Craft, while the album has been returned to digital storefronts and streaming services as of today. Listen to a live version of “Add It Up” below.

Violent Femmes are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band this year. Their tenth studio album Hotel Last Resort was released in 2019. Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Violent Femmes’ self-titled album.

