Wale Taps Maxo Kream for New Song “Down South”: Listen

Wale has released the new song “Down South,” featuring Houston’s Maxo Kream and Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. The single, produced by Harry Fraud, samples Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’.” Listen below.

Last year, Wale released an EP called The Imperfect Storm. His latest studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, arrived in October 2019. According to a press release, the D.C. rapper’s next record, Folarin II, is “coming soon.”

Last month, Maxo Kream released “Local Joker.” Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “In a World of Fakes, Maxo Kream Keeps It Very, Very Real.”

Next month, Maxo Kream will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.