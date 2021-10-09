Watch Aaron Dessner Perform Big Red Machine’s “The Ghost of Cincinnati” on Fallon

Aaron Dessner took the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Friday (October 8), appearing solo for a performance of Big Red Machine’s “The Ghost of Cincinatti.” Watch it below.

Dessner and Justin Vernon released How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, their second album together as Big Red Machine, at the end of August. The band performed “Phoenix” and “New Auburn” with Anaïs Mitchell and Robin Pecknold on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert over the summer. Dessner’s next project is the soundtrack to Joe Wright’s forthcoming Cyrano adaptation, another collaboration with his brother Bryce.