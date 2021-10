Baby Keem was among the musical guests on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. On a set enshrouded in sparks and fire, he performed his new single “Family Ties” (without an assist from his collaborator on that track, Kendrick Lamar). Check out the performance below.

Last month, Baby Keem released his new album The Melodic Blue, featuring collaborations with Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. He also appeared on Kanye West’s Donda.

