Watch Bad Bunny Perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny was among the performers tonight at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Watch his performance of “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” from El Último Tour Del Mundo below. The show also featured performances and appearances from the Weeknd, BTS, Drake, Doja Cat and SZA.

El Último Tour del Mundo was the third album Bad Bunny released last year and the first Spanish-language No. 1 record in the chart’s history. It followed YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir. He won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album this year for YHLQMDLG. He’s got a tour coming up in 2022.

