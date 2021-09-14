Watch Bfb Da Packman and Zack Fox’s New Video for “Bob and Weave”

Bfb da Packman and Zack Fox have shared a new video for their song “Bob and Weave.” The comedic duo trade absurd one liners in front of a backyard green screen as they chug hard seltzer and cognac. Check it out below.

“Bob and Weave” is featured on Bfb Da Packman’s debut LP Fat Niggas Need Love Too, which he dropped in June. Fox, an Atlanta-based comedian and nascent rapper, was on the debut episode of Phoebe Bridgers’ show RELEASED! last year.

