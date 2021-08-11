Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” on Colbert

Big Red Machine, the collaborative project of the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, stopped by last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They played their recently released song “Phoenix” during the broadcast, and shared a performance of another new one titled “New Auburn.” Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold joined the band for both, watch it all below.

Big Red Machine issued their self-titled debut in 2018. Earlier this year, they announced its follow-up, titled How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The new album arrives August 27 via Jagjaguwar/37d03d and features collaborations with Taylor Swift (who worked with both Dessner and Vernon on her last two albums), Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Sharon Van Etten, and more.

Since making announcing their upcoming LP, Big Red Machine have shared three singles: “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” “Renegade” [Ft. Taylor Swift], and “Phoenix” [Ft. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell].

Revisit “The National Break Down Every Song on Their New Album, I Am Easy to Find.”