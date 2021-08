Billie Eilish and Finneas have covered “I’m in the Mood for Love,” as performed by Julie London in 1955, for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Check it out below, along with live versions of “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” and “Getting Older.”

Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever, the follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, arrived last week. The title track got a video the same day.

