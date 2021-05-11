Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Your Power” on Colbert

Billie Eilish was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (May 10). Ahead of performing “Your Power” with her brother FINNEAS, Eilish spoke with Colbert about the reaction to her British Vogue cover, being blonde, her new Billie Eilish photo book, and more. Regarding the British Vogue cover, Eilish mostly discussed the fervent response to the photographs on Instagram. “It was so weird the day that all those pictures came out ’cause I would post one and then I’d see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked,’ and then I would post another one, and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke, with the new fastest picture ever liked,’” she remarked. Watch the interview and performance below.

Eilish’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due out July 30. The record contains “my future,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Your Power,” which recently arrived with a music video starring Eilish and a very large anaconda.

Eilish released her studio debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? back in 2019. Revisit “How Billie Eilish Became an ASMR Icon” on the Pitch.