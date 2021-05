Brockhampton were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The boy band performed “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” from its latest album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. Check it out below.

Roadrunner, the follow-up to 2019’s Ginger, arrived in April. Shortly after the record’s release, Brockhampton shared the music video for “Count on Me,” starring Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike.