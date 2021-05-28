Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) Perform at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed as Silk Sonic at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight (May 27). They played their “Leave the Door Open” in front of a live audience, and when the chorus hit, the crowd sang along and hit the harmonies. Watch it all go down below.

Silk Sonic shared “Leave the Door Open” in March and made their live debut as a duo at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Read about Silk Sonic’s forthcoming debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic in Pitchfork’s “The 49 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2021: Taylor Swift, Japanese Breakfast, J Balvin, and More.”