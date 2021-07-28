Watch BTS Cover Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You”

BTS are the latest act to appear on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. In addition to performances of the singles “Dynamite” and “Permission to Dance,” the K-pop superstars also sang a rendition of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ Biggie tribute song “I’ll Be Missing You,” featuring new Korean verses. Check out those clips below (via BBC Radio 1’s YouTube).

BTS released their most recent album Be at the end of last year. They made back to back appearances on the Billboard Music Awards and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in May to promote their single “Butter.”

Check out “Butter” in the feature “What Will the 2021 Song of the Summer Be?”

