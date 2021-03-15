Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” at 2021 Grammys

BTS delivered a performance of their hit song “Dynamite” during the 2021 Grammy Awards broadcast tonight, making their way through a re-creation of the Grammy set before they ended the performance on a lit-up high-rise rooftop. Watch clips from the performance below.

“Dynamite” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year’s awards, marking the Korean band’s first-ever Grammy nomination. The song appeared on BTS’ album Be, released late last year.

In February, BTS released an MTV Unplugged special, shot in Seoul with a live band backing them. Their performance at the Grammys followed a prolific performing schedule on TV and awards shows over the past year, which included performances at the American Music Awards, the MTV VMAs, and a performance on The Tonight Show at Grand Central Station in New York City.

