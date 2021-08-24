Watch Burna Boy’s Video for New Song “Question”

Burna Boy has shared a video for new song “Question,” featuring Nigerian producer and entrepreneur Don Jazzy. The new track follows “Kilometre,” which Burna Boy dropped back in April. Check out the video for “Question” below.

Burna Boy won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for last year’s Twice as Tall. Last month, the Nigerian star was announced as a headliner of the inaugural Lost in Riddim festival this fall in Sacramento, California, which will highlight dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeats music.

