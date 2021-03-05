Watch Caroline Polachek Cover the Corrs’ “Breathless” on Corden

Last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Caroline Polachek performed her cover of the Corrs’ “Breathless.” Originally released as a bonus track on her album of Pang remixes, the cover was paired with a gothic, steamy set for the performance. Watch it go down below.

Polachek released Pang in 2019. She’s since released an album of Pang instrumentals. Last year, she teamed up with Christine and the Queens for the La vita nuova REMIXES EP. It featured three takes on “La vita nuova,” the Polachek collaboration from Chris’ 2020 EP of the same name.

Read Pitchfork’s Moodboard feature “How Old Disney Movies, Magic: The Gathering, and PC Music Influenced Caroline Polachek’s Pang.”