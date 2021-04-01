Watch CHAI’s Video for New Song “Nobody Knows We Are Fun”

CHAI have released the next single from their forthcoming album WINK. “Nobody Knows We Are Fun” arrives with a colorful music video directed by Hideto Hotta. Watch CHAI drive around, go for a swim, and more in the clip below.

WINK is the Japanese quartet’s third album, following 2019’s PUNK. The new LP is out May 24 via Sub Pop. “Nobody Knows We Are Fun” was inspired by CHAI bassist/lyricist YUUKI watching the 2019 comedy Booksmart. “I thought, ‘We, CHAI, can really relate to that scene,’” YUUKI said in a press release, adding that the new song is “a mix of screaming our annoyances—why don’t you guys notice us!—while trying to be cute and sexy.”

Other members of CHAI added:

“It’s like ‘Nobody Knows We Are Fun,’ right?!”

“Seriously! Not cool!”

“Perhaps they underestimate us? ♡”

“Or maybe they are like ‘don’t be a show off!’”

“Say what you want! What matters is that despite always being ourselves and never changing, we are still the most FUN!”

“It’s that type of song! Take a listen and loosen up♡”

In addition to their new track, CHAI have shared a handful of singles from WINK, such as “Maybe Chocolate Chips,” “Donuts Mind If I Do” and “ACTION.”

