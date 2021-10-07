Watch Charli XCX Crawl Out of a Grave for “Good Ones” Performance on Fallon

Charli XCX appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, performing her recent single “Good Ones.” The performance was filmed live in the studio, where she crawled out of a grave and performed in front of a prop headstone that reads “Charli XCX.” Watch it below.

Since last year’s how i’m feeling now, the singer has released a making-of documentary about the project and begun hosting her own podcast. She’s been a busy collaborator, appearing on tracks by No Rome, 100 gecs, Bladee, and Joel Corry and Jax Jones. She most recently remixed Lady Gaga’s “911” with A.G. Cook, who she’d joined for “Xcxoplex” in May.

