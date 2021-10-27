Watch Coldplay Cover PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me”

Coldplay played four songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. They performed “My Universe” and “Human Heart” (with We Are King) from their new album Music of the Spheres, as well as the Rush of Blood to the Head classic “The Scientist.” Coldplay also covered PinkPantheress’ single “Just for Me.” Watch Coldplay’s performances below.

“I was learning about PinkPantheress, and she’s so great and talented and wonderful and from the West Country,” Chris Martin said on the radio. “It’s a brilliant, brilliant song, yeah. She’s exciting to watch what she does.”

PinkPantheress is a Bath-born, London-based 20-year-old singer-songwriter. She broke through this year with “Passion” and “Just for Me.” Both tracks are featured on her debut mixtape To Hell With It.