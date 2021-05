Coldplay opened the 2021 BRIT Awards tonight in London, playing their new Max Martin–produced single “Higher Power.” They performed from a barge in the middle of the Thames. There were fireworks, too. Check out the colorful performance below.

“Higher Power” is the first new Coldplay song since the release of their double album Everyday Life in 2019. The band debuted it via an “extraterrestrial transmission” last week. In addition, Coldplay recently played “Higher Power” on American Idol.