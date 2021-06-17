Watch Coldplay Perform “Higher Power” on Fallon

Coldplay stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform a stripped-down version their new single “Higher Power.” They were supported by a crew of vocalists. At one point, Fallon joined in to sing backup while holding a glowing orb. Earlier in the night during the show’s “True Confessions” segment, guest Annie Murphy revealed that she once licked Chris Martin’s sweat off of her hand during a Coldplay concert. Watch it all go down below.

Coldplay released the Max Martin-produced “Higher Power” last month. They unveiled the single via an extraterrestrial transmission from the International Space Station. They performed the song at the 2021 BRIT Awards the following week, and then released a sci-fi music video for the track.

Revisit “In Defense of the Indefensible: Coldplay’s X&Y at 10” over on the Pitch.