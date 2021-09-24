Watch CupcakKe’s Video for New Song “Marge Simpson”

Prolific Chicago rapper CupcakKe is back with a new song. This one’s called “Marge Simpson,” and it arrives with a music video inspired by The Simpsons matriarch. CupcakKe pays homage to the iconic cartoon character by sporting Marge’s trademark look: tall blue hair, green dress, red necklace. Check it out in the clip below.

In the past few months, CupcakKe has shared a string of new tracks, including “Mickey,” “Mosh Pit,” “Moonwalk,”and “Huhhhhh.” Her last studio album Eden came out in 2018, less than a year after she dropped Ephorize.

Revisit “You Need to Listen to CupcakKe, The Raunchiest Rapper Out” over on the Pitch.