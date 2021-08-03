Watch Dinosaur Jr.’s NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Dinosaur Jr. played the latest installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph set up at the (empty) Shea Theater in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. The band played “I Ain’t,” “Garden,” and “I Ran Away” from their new album Sweep It Into Space, as well as “Feel the Pain” off of 1994’s Without a Sound and “Freak Scene” from their 1988 LP Bug. Check out Dinosaur Jr.’s full set below.

Sweep It Into Space was released earlier this year. Dinosaur Jr. partially recorded and co-produced the LP with Kurt Vile. In September, the band will kick off a massive North American tour in support of the album.

