Watch Dry Cleaning’s NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Dry Cleaning performed a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” in the latest installment of NPR’s live music series. The band set up in an East London space filled with vinyl and cassettes to play songs from their debut LP New Long Leg, as well as one track (“Viking Hair”) from their 2019 Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks EP. Check out their set, which includes New Long Leg tracks “Her Hippo,” “Unsmart Lady,” and “Leafy,” below.

Dry Cleaning recently announced a world tour in support of New Long Leg. Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Dry Cleaning’s Everyday Surrealism.”