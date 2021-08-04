Watch Ethel Cain’s New “Crush” Video

I wanted to make a video as experimental (for myself) as “Crush” was musically. I had been playing with this new little handycam that I bought and I just loved the weird look of it. My sister and I were moving out of the church we lived in and stuff was just everywhere and I thought it to be kind of perfect. We just ran around our house and the little town we lived in for three days and shot some fun footage that I felt matched the vibe of the song. The song doesn’t take itself too seriously so I wanted the video to embody that. No glitz, no glam, bad makeup. I felt very sexy and silly running down the road barefoot with half my hair up in curlers. Lil Cuyler and Marlboro reds forever.