Watch Fleet Foxes’ “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR

Fleet Foxes have recorded a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR. The solo session with Robin Pecknold features four songs from his latest album Shore, performed with a classical guitar in the studio. Check that out below.

Earlier this year, Fleet Foxes released the video for “I’m Not My Season.” Shore was something of a surprise album, announced just days ahead of its release in September, accompanied by a 55-minute companion film by Kersti Jan Werdal. The album is coming to physical formats (vinyl, CD, and cassette tape) on March 19; you can find pre-orders here.

