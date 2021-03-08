Watch Gladys Knight and Alessia Cara Perform National Anthems at NBA All-Star 2021

Gladys Knight and Alessia Cara performed the national anthems of their respective countries at the NBA All-Star 2021 basketball game, which is being held tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Knight was present in Atlanta to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” while Cara delivered a remote performance of “O Canada” from Toronto. Watch both performances below.

Last year, Knight joined Patti LaBelle for a Verzuz battle that saw the two legendary vocalists sing each others’ songs. Alessia Cara’s last studio album The Pains of Growing was released in 2018.

Revisit our Rising profile, “Alessia Cara: Antisocial Optimist.”