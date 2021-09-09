Watch Gorillaz and AJ Tracey Perform “Jimmy Jimmy” on Fallon

Gorillaz showed up for a performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Appropriately enough, the band was joined by AJ Tracey for a performance of their new collaboration “Jimmy Jimmy.” Watch it happen below.

The song appears on Gorillaz’s new three-song Meanwhile EP. The EP also featured collaborations with Alicaì Harley, Jelani Blackman, and Barrington Levy. Last year, Gorillaz released their Song Machine project, which featured Robert Smith, Elton John, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Beck, Slowthai, Jpegmafia, and more.

