Watch Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham Perform “Darling” on SNL

Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, performing “I am not a woman, I’m a god” and “Darling” from their recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Lindsey Buckingham joined Halsey on guitar for the latter song, and Kim Kardashian West hosted the episode. Watch Halsey’s performances below.

During her opening monologue, Kardashian West made a string of jokes about her famous family, including Kanye West. Later in the show, Chris Redd reprised his role as Kanye during a sketch titled “The People’s Kourt,” in which Kim played her sister Kourtney. Mikey Day showed up in the clip as Travis Barker, and Pete Davidson spoofed Machine Gun Kelly.

After issuing their fourth record If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in August, Halsey released an hour-long visual counterpart directed by Colin Tilley. Next week’s episode of SNL will feature Young Thug as musical guest with host Rami Malek, followed by Brandi Carlile and Jason Sudeikis on October 23.