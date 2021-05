Headie One performed at the BRIT Awards in London tonight (May 11), opening with his AJ Tracey collaboration “Ain’t It Different.” The UK rapper then did “Princess Cuts” with Young T and Bugsey. Check it out below.

The UK drill artist’s debut studio album EDNA was released last year, getting a deluxe edition treatment in February 2021. The expanded album included the song “Siberia,” featuring Burna Boy.

