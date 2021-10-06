Watch Isaiah Rashad Perform at BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

Isaiah Rashad performed two songs from his latest album The House Is Burning on tonight’s broadcast of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. For “Wat U Said,” he was joined by track collaborators Doechii and Kal Banx. He then performed “From the Garden,” albeit without that track’s guest Lil Uzi Vert. Watch the performance happen below.

Rashad released The House Is Burning in August, with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Jay Rock, SZA, and 6lack.

