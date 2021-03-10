Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Turntables” on Colbert

Janelle Monáe was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She performed the new song “Turntables,” which appears on the soundtrack to the Stacey Abrams documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Watch the performance below.

Janelle Monáe’s last album was the 2018 release Dirty Computer. She appeared last year in the movie Antebellum.

