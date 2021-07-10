Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform “Paprika” on Kimmel

Japanese Breakfast was featured on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michelle Zauner and her band played “Paprika,” the opening song from June’s Jubilee. Watch the performance, filmed at the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania, below.

In the time since releasing Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast has performed on CBS This Morning: Saturday and at the Summer Game Fest. In addition her soundtrack for the video game Sable has gotten a September 23 release date, and the film rights for her memoir, Crying in H Mart, have been acquired.

