Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform Songs From Jubilee on CBS This Morning

Japanese Breakfast took to the stage at CBS This Morning this weekend (June 5), performing three tracks from her new LP Jubilee and talking about her late mother’s influence on her music. Check out her performances of “Be Sweet,” “Kokomo, IN,” and “Tactics” below.

Following the spring publication of her memoir Crying in H Mart—which debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Best Seller list —Michelle Zauner released Jubilee, her third album leading Japanese Breakfast, this week. She self-directed the videos for “Be Sweet,” “Posing in Bondage,” and “Savage Good Boy” from the album, with The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli appearing in the latter.

